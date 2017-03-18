New Trump billboard creating controversy in Arizona

By Published:

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WNCT) – A new billboard in Phoenix depicting President Donald Trump is turning a lot of heads and creating controversy.

The billboard depicts Pres. Trump in front of billowing mushroom clouds with dollar signs that resemble swastikas.

Karen Fiorito, the artists behind the billboard, said it reflects power, money and dictatorship.

“I’m very frustrated like I think a lot of people are, and I don’t think we feel our voices are being heard,” she said.

However, some Trump supports don’t like the billboard, and think it is drastic, crude and violent. Some said they were even prepared to climb up the billboard and tear it down if the owner didn’t remove it.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “New Trump billboard creating controversy in Arizona

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s