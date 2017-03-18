First Alert Forecast: A wet Saturday

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring waves of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through the day. Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 40’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Windy with a few showers through early afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Looking nice for the first day of spring on Monday with sunshine and highs near 60. Another cold front brings more rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Sunshine returns to end the week.

