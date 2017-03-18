First Alert Forecast: A wet Saturday

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring waves of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through the day. Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 40’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Windy with a few showers through early afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Looking nice for the first day of spring on Monday with sunshine and highs near 60. Another cold front brings more rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Sunshine returns to end the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
48° F
precip:
100%
10am
Sat
49° F
precip:
90%
11am
Sat
50° F
precip:
90%
12pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
90%
1pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
90%
2pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
90%
3pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
50° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
48° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
48° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
43° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
40° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
39° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
41° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
45° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
