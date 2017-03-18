Update: Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff at Enfield Post Office

ENFIELD, NC (WNCT) – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office confirms a standoff at the Enfield Post Office is over after suspect shoots themselves.

Nash County Communications tells WNCT deputies were called to assist Enfield Police and Halifax County deputies with a standoff around 7p.m. Saturday.

The incident happened at the post office on Dennis Street.

As of 11p.m. deputies confirm the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We are still awaiting details regarding what prompted the standoff.