Certain Marketside frozen pizzas recalled over listeria concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 21,000 pounds of frozen Marketside pizzas are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

The focus is on RBR Meat Company’s Marketside Supreme frozen pizza. They were sold in select Walmart stores in a box containing single shrink-wrapped 16-inch pizzas.

The impacted products were labeled “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza.”

The Food and Safety Inspection Service discovered the listeria bacteria during a routine sampling. No adverse reactions to the pizzas have been reported.