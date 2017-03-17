Wilson police say power meters being removed in burglaries

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wilson Police Department is looking into a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries in which power meters are being removed during the incident.

The following locations have been victimized, police said:

1400 block of Branch Street

1400 block of Anderson Street (2 cases)

3500 block of Berkshire Drive

3200 block of Ward Blvd.

1400 block of Kenan St. (2 cases)

2800 block of Stedman Drive

2800 block of Herman Drive

The Wilson Police Department is actively investigating these cases and is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.