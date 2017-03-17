Volunteers plant greenery to beautify Onslow Co. outreach center

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sixty volunteers planted 26 trees and 220 shrubs to make parking lot islands for the Onlsow Community Outreach Services Center on Arbor Day Friday.

The parking lot islands were sponsored by 14 churches, civic groups and private organizations.

The project supports Onslow Community Outreach efforts to renovate the Services Center for Soup Kitchen, Homeless Shelter, Christmas Cheer and supports the revitalization of Jacksonville’s New River district.

Fish dinners were sold to help buy a new delivery truck for the soup kitchen.