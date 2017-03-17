Volunteers plant greenery to beautify Onslow Co. outreach center

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sixty volunteers planted 26 trees and 220 shrubs to make parking lot islands for the Onlsow Community Outreach Services Center on Arbor Day Friday.

The parking lot islands were sponsored by 14 churches, civic groups and private organizations.

The project supports Onslow Community Outreach efforts to renovate the Services Center for Soup Kitchen, Homeless Shelter, Christmas Cheer and supports the revitalization of Jacksonville’s New River district.

Fish dinners were sold to help buy a new delivery truck for the soup kitchen.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s