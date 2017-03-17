NC State hires Kevin Keatts as men’s basketball coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has hired UNCW’s Kevin Keatts as head men’s basketball coach, sources tell CBS North Carolina.

The Wolfpack hired Keatts, 44, to replace Mark Gottfried, who was fired after six years in Raleigh.

The Seahawks finished in first or tied for first in the CAA under Keatts. UNCW went to the NCAA Tournament during the last two seasons.

Keatts was an assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville from 2011-2014 and was part of the 2013 national championship staff.

N.C. State is holding a team meeting Friday evening.