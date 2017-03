KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were taken to separate medical facilities, one to UNC-Lenoir and the other to Chapel Hill via Eastcare, after a structure fire in Lenoir County Thursday.

Fire and rescue units from Southwood, Wyse Fork and Sandy Bottom fire departments responded to the fire, which was in the Southwood area on Highway 58 South.

Crews said they conducted a search and extinguished the fire.

