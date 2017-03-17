Keatts tabbed as next Wolfpack coach

By and Published:
UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts, left, and Virginia head coach Tony Bennett greet each other before the start of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision says North Carolina State has reached an agreement with UNC Wilmington’s Kevin Keatts to take over as head coach.

The person says the school is expected to hold a news conference Sunday to formally introduce Keatts. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t publicly announced the deal.

Keatts is a former assistant to Rick Pitino at Louisville and two-time Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year who led UNC Wilmington to a 72-28 record and two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons there.

His hiring came one day after the Seahawks lost to Virginia in the Thursday’s first round.

The 44-year-old Keatts replaces Mark Gottfried, who was fired after the Wolfpack’s season.

AP Sports Writer Joedy McCreary in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

 

