Greenville store spared in nationwide J.C. Penney’s closings

JC Penney
In this Friday, July 10, 2015 photo, a car drives through an empty JC Penney department store parking lot at the Hanover Mall in Hanover, Mass. J.C. Penney Co. reports quarterly financial results on Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The J.C. Penney’s store in Greenville is staying open, but the store in Roanoke Rapids is not as the company announced its list of 138 store closures across the country Friday.

In February, the J.C. Penney’s in Greenville, along with the Windsor Square store in Matthews, were named by Morningstar Credit Ratings as two of 40 stores across the country most at risk for closing.

However, neither of those stores were included in this round of closings. Along with the Roanoke Rapids location, the stores in Albemarle, Boone, Gastonia, Hendersonville and Monroe will all be shut down.

J.C. Penney’s said the closures are part of an effort to “advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.”

Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.

