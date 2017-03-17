Greenville physician arrested on fraudulent prescription charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville physician who worked at the Leo Jenkins Cancer Center was arrested Thursday by drug agents with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Members of SBI’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit served search warrants at the home of Dr. Clinton H. Leinweber, Jr., 59, of 3600 Fair Oaks Court, Greenville, and at the Leo Jenkins Cancer Center.

Leinweber was charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin, which the SBI said resulted from fraudulent prescriptions that were prescribed by Leinweber.

SBI Agents with the Northeastern District, Computer Crimes Unit and the Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit, assisted with the searches and interviews.  More charges are expected.

Leinweber is being held at the Pitt County jail under a $4,500,000 bond.

The Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit conducts specialized criminal investigations involving diversion of controlled drugs by physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other health care professionals.

