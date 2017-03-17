Greenville bars, law enforcement gear up St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Saint Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for uptown Greenville and law enforcement officers and local business owners are gearing up for the town to turn green.

“It’s going to be really busy,” said Annah Edwards, Sup Dogs manager.

Saint Patrick’s Day is one of the most popular days for people who enjoy a pint or two, so Uptown bars are getting in the holiday spirit.

“We’ll dress up wearing a lot of green and beads,” said Edwards. “We get the store ready; we get it all festive and put up a lot of streamers and stuff like that”

For these restaurants, a successful Saint Patrick’s day doesn’t just happen.

“We’re on it,” said Angela Morris, the manager of Fire American Tavern. “Trying to make sure we have everything ready, all staffing in place. Trying to make sure everyone has a good time”

Local law enforcement officers say they have a plan in place for tonight that won’t leave safety to the luck of the Irish.

Greenville police Captain Chris Ivey said they are aiming for high visibility downtown, which means “officers out on the street, protecting folks and making sure that they’re having a good time and also educating the public to make sure they understand that we want them to come downtown.”

Most businesses expect the party to go late into the evening. They say their top priority is for everyone to just have a fun and safe time.