First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer today but some rain for the weekend

SUMMARY: A shifting area of high pressure will bring warmer weather for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 20’s with calm to light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with some clouds moving in late in the day. Winds are much lighter than they have been in the past few days but you’ll notice a breeze here and there, winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with showers moving in. Temperatures are not as cold, in the mid 40s. Winds may be breezy at times.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s on Saturday and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s on Sunday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 25 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 40% 46 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 80% 49 ° F precip: 80% 51 ° F precip: 90% 52 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 90% 54 ° F precip: 80% 56 ° F precip: 70% 56 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 40% 60 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 40% 56 ° F precip: 50% 54 ° F precip: 60% 52 ° F precip: 60% 51 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast