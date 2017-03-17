First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer today but some rain for the weekend

SUMMARY: A shifting area of high pressure will bring warmer weather for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING:  Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 20’s with calm to light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with some clouds moving in late in the day. Winds are much lighter than they have been in the past few days but you’ll notice a breeze here and there, winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with showers moving in. Temperatures are not as cold, in the mid 40s. Winds may be breezy at times.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s on Saturday and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s on Sunday.

 

