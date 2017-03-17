Brody students learn residency placements during Match Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a big day for soon-to-be doctors across the country, as fourth-year medical students, including graduates of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, learned where their journeys will take them next on Match Day.

Before medical students can provide patient care, they must complete a residency.

At a ceremony, students open an envelope and inside are their destinations.

“I feel like I’ve been in school all my life, and I finally made it,” said Kayla Lyon, a student at Brody.

“It feels absolutely amazing to finally say I made it, and we’re going to be doctors,” said Naima Stennett, another Brody student.

At the ceremony were 76 graduates with 76 different stories, including Dino Maglic, who grew up in Bosnia.

“In 2000, we were granted refugee status to come to the United States,” Dino Maglic said. “We came to North Carolina without anything and without knowing anyone and started a new life.”

Dino Maglic’s new life pointed him toward medicine.

“After coming to the United States, I thought that it would be my time to give back,” said Dino Maglic. “I’ve had a lot of helping hands give to me throughout my life.”

One of those hands was from his brother, Dejan Maglic.

“We always had big dreams and hoped that everything was going to happen in a good way,” said Dejan Maglic. “But you never know. So finally seeing the fact that he got his residency that he wants to get is very important for me and both my parents.”

Family was a common theme Friday, particularly for Patrick and Faith Dennis, who welcomed a baby girl just six days ago.

“I had to also think about a wife, a daughter and grandparents who want to see their granddaughter,” said Patrick Dennis.

“For him to have accomplished that and to have landed at his number-one choice, it just makes me really really proud,” said Faith Dennis.