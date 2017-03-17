7th Annual Community Tree Day

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Saturday, the the City of Greenville and Releaf are teaming up for the 7th annual Community Tree Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, but that doesn’t mean the green can’t carry over to Saturday for the event.

The town hopes that the event inspires participants to continue green habits and create a sense of pride while planting the trees.

Co-sponsor  Releaf is an organization with a vision to make Greenville a city that balances residential and commercial growth while making use of one of earth’s finest resources; The trees

“It’s a day where we educate the public on the importance of trees, planting a tree correctly is very important, it can be done in a wrong way, so they get a little bit of education,” said event organizer, Kevin Heifferon.

A variety of over 130 trees will be planted tomorrow all along with the ribbon cutting on the new Green Mill Run Greenway.

The event starts at 9 with the ribbon cutting and ends at noon.

It all kicks off at the Blount Recreational Sports Complex.

City officials want you to know there is no need to preregister and there is no fee to participate.

