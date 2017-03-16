Wayne County judge pleads guilty to beer bribery

Related Coverage Sentencing delayed for Wayne Co. judge convicted of beer bribery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A former Wayne County Superior Court judge pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to trying to bribe an FBI officer with beer and $100 to get the officer to provide him a copy of the judge’s wife’s text messages.

Judge Arnold O. Jones II pleaded guilty to promising and paying gratuities to a public official.

Jones was previously convicted in October of three charges, including bribing a public official, promising and paying a gratuity to a public official, and corruptly attempting to influence an official proceeding.

However, those charges were overturned in February, and he was given a new trial.

Prosecutors summarized evidence at the trial supporting Jones’ guilty plea.

Prosecutors said Jones wanted his wife’s text messages because he suspected she was having an affair.

Prosecutors had a video of Jones, still in his judicial robe, standing on the steps of the Wayne County Courthouse, exchanging cash for a disk that was supposed to contain the messages, prosecutors said.