Vets get chance to tell their stories at ECU writing workshop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans at East Carolina University are getting the chance to tell their stories.

The Veterans Writing Workshop happening Thursday and Friday is designed to coach and mentor military-connected writers to record their experiences in service.

Former Marines and experienced writers are leading the activities.

“We’re not particularly concerned with where the person served; were they a combat veteran, were they a marine, a ranger, it doesn’t matter,” said Ron Capps, founder and director of the Veteran Writing Project. “All of these stories we think are worthwhile, particularly the family member stories. We want to get those stories onto the page.”

The main event in the series, which is free and open to the public, is a writing forum happening Thursday at 7 p.m. in Mendenhall Student Center.

The full schedule for the workshop is below:

Thursday, March 16, Mendenhall Room 221

Ron Capps, 1:00-2:00, Character types and development

Bob Siegel, 2:00-3:00, Stories

Linda Fox, 3:00-4:00, Using photographs as language

Friday, March 17, Mendenhall Room 221

Phil Klay, 9:00-10:00, Writing a narrative

Ron Capps, 11:00-12:00, Workshop for teachers

John Hoppenthaler, 1:30-3:30, Using images

March 15 through March 22

Joyner Library Room 2803 (2nd floor)

10:00 – 6:00 pm: Monica Haller and Linda Fox “Objects for Deployment” — intensive seven-day workshop to make text copy and images for a book-length work for each participant.