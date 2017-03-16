The Madness starts today

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – There is still time to make your picks for the March Madness bracket tournament, but making those picks is not always easy.

Some people pick based on their favorite teams. Others pick based on their seeding.

But what are some of the statistics behind making your choices?

In past years, statistics have shown that the number one seed has never lost in the first round and number two seeds have won 94 percent of the time in the same round.

The odds of getting a bracket 100% correct are astronomical.

“You have about a 147 quintillion to one chance of picking all of the winners and teams correctly in this bracket that we have today,” said Dr. John Kros of the ECU School of Business.

Statistics have also shown that teams that wear blue and red have gone further in the tournament compared to other colors. While some others go in without a strategy.

“To be honest I really didn’t have one,” said ECU student Ellie Thomas. “I just picked a name I heard of. My brother is super into sports and I am in a family bracket. So I went with my family and the ones I heard them talking about.”

The 5th and 12th seeds can also hold different levels of talent from different conferences and tend to have the most upsets and sleeper teams.

You have a better chance at hitting the Powerball than making the picks 100% correct. If you’re the person that picked all four number one seeds to advance to the finals, keep in mind it has only happened once.

Brackets close Thursday at noon and you can fill yours out at CBSsports.com.