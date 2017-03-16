Pitt-Greenville Airport continues push for more airlines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority and Pitt County commissioners met Thursday and discussed the push to bring more airlines to Greenville.

The airport has brought over $1 billion of revenue to Greenville in the past ten years, and Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority executive director Betty Stansbury said they are looking to broaden that impact.

“We have been in discussions with some airlines, and we’re going to continue those discussions trying to get additional service to this community,” said Stansbury.

In a report to Pitt County commissioners, Stansbury explained how Greenville travelers start their trips elsewhere

“About 20 percent of the community uses this airport and the other 80 percent uses other airports,” Stansbury said.

And 70 percent of those going elsewhere head straight to Raleigh.

Pitt county Commissioner Jimmy Garris said the meeting was productive and offered great ideas.

“People need more options than just going to Charlotte, so that would be a tremendous asset,” Garris said.

More airlines means more options.

“It makes it a lot more convenient for both our business travelers and for recreation travelers if they have more than four departures a day,” said Stansbury.

In the end, Stansbury thinks PGV has an edge

“The convenience of your hometown airport cannot be beat,” said Stansbury.

The airport authority also announced the opening of a new restaurant to the public in late April. They hope by opening their doors to the community people will see all the benefits flying local has to offer.