RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are battling a huge fire that is burning in downtown Raleigh.

Crews were on scene Thursday night.

The fire could be seen from the CBS North Carolina tower cam, which is north of the city’s downtown. The flames were visible against the city’s sklyline.

More details will be added as they become available.

*WNCN contributed to this post.