Greenville teens get crash course on improving driving habits

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some local teens are getting a crash course on how to improve their driving habits.

Students at J.H. Rose High School participated in a new interactive program called Cinema Drive.

They were able to watch a series of videos in 3D and take part in interactive trivia.

Videos focused on human factors of driving, thinking through critical situations and driving under the influence. Jennifer Wobbleton, injury prevention program coordinator for Vidant Medical Center, said students appreciate doing something different.

“It’s something different for the students,” said Wobbleton. “They sit in a classroom all day long and for them to get out and interact with their peers and be in a program where it seems like they’re at the movies and the lights are down dark. They come out really excited.”

The Cinema Drive program visited three schools in Pitt County, reaching hundreds of students this week.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s