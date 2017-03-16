Greenville teens get crash course on improving driving habits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some local teens are getting a crash course on how to improve their driving habits.

Students at J.H. Rose High School participated in a new interactive program called Cinema Drive.

They were able to watch a series of videos in 3D and take part in interactive trivia.

Videos focused on human factors of driving, thinking through critical situations and driving under the influence. Jennifer Wobbleton, injury prevention program coordinator for Vidant Medical Center, said students appreciate doing something different.

“It’s something different for the students,” said Wobbleton. “They sit in a classroom all day long and for them to get out and interact with their peers and be in a program where it seems like they’re at the movies and the lights are down dark. They come out really excited.”

The Cinema Drive program visited three schools in Pitt County, reaching hundreds of students this week.