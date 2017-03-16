First Alert Forecast: Bitterly cold temperatures continue

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will provide quiet, cold weather for a few days. Overnight temperatures will drop below freezing, so be sure to protect plants. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies with temps in the 20’sand 30s. Winds are northwesterly at 10-15 mph, so it will feel like it is in the teens and 20s out this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 40’s. Winds are still breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph so it will feel like it is in the upper 30s to around 40.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear and it will still be a little breezy, with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be a little warmer.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast