First Alert Forecast: Bitterly cold temperatures continue

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will provide quiet, cold weather for a few days. Overnight temperatures will drop below freezing, so be sure to protect plants. Details:

THIS MORNING:  Mostly clear skies with temps in the 20’sand 30s. Winds are northwesterly at 10-15 mph, so it will feel like it is in the teens and 20s out this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 40’s. Winds are still breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph so it will feel like it is in the upper 30s to around 40.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear and it will still be a little breezy, with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be a little warmer.

FRIDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
26° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
26° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
49° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
48° F
precip:
20%
