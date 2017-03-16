ECU-Mercer Series revised due to potential weather; doubleheader Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University officials announced the schedule for the three-game non-conference series between ECU and Mercer, scheduled for this weekend at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium has been revised due to potential inclement weather Saturday.

There will be no game Saturday regardless of weather conditions. The revised schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, Mar. 17 – 4 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, Mar. 17 – (45 minutes following previous game)
Game 3: Sunday, Mar. 19 – 1 p.m.

Tickets for Friday are valid for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Individuals who purchased single-game tickets for Saturday can also use their ticket for any other home game this season, except for the NC State and North Carolina contests.

