Circus in Greenville met with mixed reviews

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Controversy tonight over what some are calling the unethical treatment of animals. It comes after the circus rolls into Greenville. The Garden Bros. Show held two performances on Thursday. Hundreds of people have already made their way inside minges coliseum for the show, but not everyone agrees with this type of entertainment.

Animal activist Marion Blackburn said, “People say oh circuses they’re just happy animals, performing, that it, far from the truth, these sad, abused, brutalized animals.”

Just steps away from the sights and sounds of the elephant rides were a group of protesters. The group is against the use of elephants and other animals in circus shows.

“They fear their trainers and they’re terrified to do anything wrong, why else would they do these ridiculous acts,” Blackburn said.

Like anything, there’re two sides to every story.

Habib Omar is an elephant trainer. He said, “That’s what I always tell people, don’t believe what I say, or what they say, just come and take a look.”

That’s what dozens of people did, some even took a ride.

Circuses across the country will stop performances this year. These people say they wanted to see the spectacle before it’s gone for good.

“I heard it’s the last year they’re going to do the elephants and I really wanted them to get to experience it and have that memory,” Crystal Hopkins said.

The group decided to protest when ECU refused to cancel the show. The Garden Bros. show is scheduled to be in Kenansville Friday night. The elephants will be there. Shows this weekend in Norfolk, Virginia will go on without the animals, because of local laws prohibiting their participation.