Carolina, Duke get set to open NCAA play in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, SC (WNCT) – North Carolina and Duke worked out earlier today in Greenville, South Carolina in preparation for their respective first round games on Friday in the NCAA basketball tournament.

North Carolina is the number one seed in the South Regional. The Tar Heels open with Texas Southern.That tip-off is set for 4pm on Friday afternoon. A Heels win would match Carolina against the winner between Arkansas and Seton Hall on Sunday.

Duke is the number two seed in the East Regional. The Blue Devils open with Troy on Friday at 7:20pm. A Blue Devils victory sends Duke to the second round against either Marquette or South Carolina.