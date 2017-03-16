Car crash leads to discovery of 96 grams of pot, 4 Xanax pills in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A car crash involving an impaired driver led to the discovery of 96 grams of marijuana and four Xanax pills Wednesday night, Kinston police said.

Officers responded to a crash at Hull Road and Vernon Ave. at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, Jonathan Sims, appeared impaired and after they administered a field sobriety test he was arrested on a DWI charge.

Sims was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV, DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $5,500 bond.