Audit: Former Carteret County shelter director embezzled money from shelter

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina Auditor Report alleges a former director of the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter used the shelter’s credit cards to spend more than $67,000 on questionable purchases, including online dating and a WWE pay-per-view event.

The former director, who was not named in the report, also excluded more than $44,000 in cash receipts from bank deposits, according to the report.

The report, which stemmed from a complaint through the Office of the State Auditor’s hotline, says the former director spent the $67,000 on 2,243 credit purchases between January 2014 and July 2016.

According to the report, the purchases were unrelated to shelter business. While the majority of the former director’s purchases were at convenience stores, Walmart and restaurants, she also used the card for online dating, Netflix, Redbox, Xbox Live and even a WWE pay-per-view event, according to the report.

The former shelter director was the only employee authorized to use the shelter’s credit cards, and the report said she was unable to produce receipts or other documentation to support a business purpose for these purchases.

Between January 2015 and September 2016, the report also says the shelter received $44,364 in cash that was not included in its bank deposits. According to the Shelter’s PetPoint data management system, cash receipts for this period totaled $56,382, but an analysis of the shelter’s deposit slips and bank statement indicated that only $12,018 was deposited in the bank.

The former director could not explain the missing cash according to the report.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are conducting a criminal investigation into the allegations and will consult the District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete to determine what, if any, criminal charges will be filed.