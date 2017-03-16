Animal rights advocates to protest circus in Greenville

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Animal rights advocates are planning to protest the Garden Bros. Circus, which is taking place at East Carolina University Thursday.

In a news release, the Animal Welfare Coalition of North Carolina claimed the Garden Bros. has more than 100 Animal Welfare Act violations.

The circus will have two shows at Minges Coliseum, one at 4:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

The group had called on ECU to cancel the circus.

The protest of the circus is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. on Charles Boulevard at Ficklen Drive.

