2 Onslow Co. high schools turn woodworking prjects into canine training obstacles

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students from two Onslow County high school are presenting several canine training obstacles for use in training police canines.

It’s happening at the Fire and LE training facility in Jacksonville.

It’s the result of a “win-win” project between the wood shops of Dixon High School and Southwest High School and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. Students, guided by teachers, turned raw material into training aids (obstacles) for use by canine handlers. They’ll then use them to train their working dogs.

The sheriff’s office said that students won by learning woodworking skills while it won by receiving the training aids for their working dogs with minimal cost.

