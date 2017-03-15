Two new potential housing complexes sparking debate in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two more possible housing complexes could be built in Greenville in the near future. Both are set to be discussed at Monday’s Greenville City Council meeting.

During the meeting, the council will hear re-zoning requests that would enable the housing developments to be built.

The more controversial of the two would allow for a high density complex along Evans St. off of Clifton St.

The proposal has been met with a lot of criticism. People who live in the quiet community of Cypress Creek right behind the proposed site said adding a high-rise apartment building there would be a nightmare.

“If there are a lot of apartments built in front of us it’s going to really complicate our ability to get in and out of our housing units.” said Mollye Otis.

Otis said the complex would fall near the already busy intersection of Evans St. and Arlington Blvd. Due to it’s close proximity to the existing traffic light at that intersection, another light wouldn’t be able to be placed where the housing project is being proposed.

“I would put my house on the market immediately because it no longer will follow the vision my husband and I had,” said Dagmar Herrmann-Estes, who also lives in Cypress Creek.

But those in favor of re-zoning the land said its central location makes it a perfect fit as Greenville continues to grow.

“It’s right on a bus line, it’s right on a greenway. We have a major corridor there,” said Councilman Rick Smiley. “You can walk to schools, you can walk to entertainment, you can walk to the university.”

Councilman Smiley was one of two council members to vote for the re-zoning request in April 2016. He said it is more costly to build outwards than it is to build upwards when you factor in additional roads and expansion of public transportation.

As Greenville grows, Smiley warns traffic could get worse if housing isn’t developed with walking and public transportation in mind.

“Traffic is going to happen, unless you allow people to live where they can walk,” he said.

The other re-zoning request is for 84.533 acres along Charles Blvd. near Firetower Rd. The request would enable both high and medium density housing to be built.