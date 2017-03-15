“The Cliff Godwin Show” debuts this Sunday on WNCT-TV 9

GREENVILLE- “The Cliff Godwin Show”, an in-depth look at East Carolina Pirate baseball will make its series debut this Sunday on WNCT-TV 9, the CBS affiliate in Eastern North Carolina at 11:30am.

The show will also air on April 2nd, April 23rd and May 14th. It is the first time in school history that baseball has had a television show.

“It’s awesome for our program to get the message out about ECU baseball out,” said Pirate Coach Cliff Godwin. “It’s more people in the stands, hopefully there is a recruit watching, so I think it’s awesome for our baseball program.”

The show is produced by Pirate IMG Sports in cooperation with East Carolina University and WNCT-TV. Former WNCT-TV sportscaster Brian Meador produces the show.