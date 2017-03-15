Pitt Co. names its Teacher of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of qualified educators narrowed down to two finalists and one winner.

Pitt County announced its Teacher of the Year Wednesday afternoon.

After more than 20 years of teaching, Hope Middle School’s Elizabeth Sanderson claimed the award. She said it’s an honor to be chosen, especially with so many amazing educators in the county.

Sanderson teaches S.T.E.M.

She said her goal is to help students understand all different types of careers, “Even with the students that don’t think they can do anything in S.T.E.M., I really try to encourage them. You know that there’s so many opportunities in that S.T.E.M. area.”

Every year the Teacher of the Year is presented with gifts, most notably a car. Sanderson is free to drive a brand new Hyundai around for a year.