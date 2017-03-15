Pitt Co. names its Teacher of the Year

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of qualified educators narrowed down to two finalists and one winner.

Pitt County announced its Teacher of the Year Wednesday afternoon.

After more than 20 years of teaching, Hope Middle School’s Elizabeth Sanderson claimed the award. She said it’s an honor to be chosen, especially with so many amazing educators in the county.

Sanderson teaches S.T.E.M.

She said her goal is to help students understand all different types of careers, “Even with the students that don’t think they can do anything in S.T.E.M., I really try to encourage them. You know that there’s so many opportunities in that S.T.E.M. area.”

Every year the Teacher of the Year is presented with gifts, most notably a car. Sanderson is free to drive a brand new Hyundai around for a year.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s