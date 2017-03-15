PCC hosts 55 community colleges for NC Small Business Network Conference

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College hosted the North Carolina Small Business Network Conference Wednesday in Greenville.

Representatives from 55 community colleges across the state came together to discuss changes to starting a new business.

The event was also a chance to network, celebrate their successes, and build relationships.

“It’s really important for us to come together, network with each other, just build the bond, make the relationships stronger, and use each other as resources,” said Shareen Berkowitz, small business counselor for PCC Small Business Center.

She said that she hopes by PCC hosting the event it will help put Greenville on the map.

The colleges have helped created 881 small businesses in 2015-2016.