Onslow Diagnostic Center offering home testing kit for colon cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During the month of March, folks over 50 can get their hands on a free at home testing kit for colon cancer.

The kits are offered through the Onslow Diagnostic Center. No appointment is necessary. Simply walk in and pick up a kit and return it to the center after collecting your sample.

“It can be really embarrassing to talk to people about this and even sometimes people have a hard time talking to their doctor about their symptoms or what’s going on,” said Tracy Sobiesienski, Dir. of Education. “We want to give people a very quick and easy way to get a screening done.”

This is the first year the center’s offered the screening.

It takes no more than three days to get results.

Adults over 50 should be screened once per year for colon cancer.