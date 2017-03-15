Nation’s top Marine speaks at Camp Lejeune, New River

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nation’s top Marine, General Robert Neller paid a visit to Camp Lejeune and New River Wednesday in the wake of the Marine Corps nude photo scandal.

He spent the better part of the day speaking with various groups of Marines.

General Neller stressed the importance of understanding the updated social media policy. He also mentioned a task force created to assess the scale and scope of the problem the service currently faces.

“Not In My Marine Corps” co-founder Erin Kirk-Cuomo served from 2006 to 2010 and photo sharing sites like this have been a longstanding problem and were even around when she served.

“We were very much aware of these sites when I was in the Marine Corps,” said Erin Kirk-Cuomo. “We brought these sites directly to leadership.”

The Marines are issuing a new and stronger policy on Marine’s social media conduct. Kirk-Cuomo doesn’t think it will make much difference.