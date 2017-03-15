N.C. receives A for health, F for economic security in child health report

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is getting mixed scores on the state’s latest Child Health Report Card.

The state gets an A for health insurance after reaching a record-high 96 percent coverage rate, but it scored an F in economic security.

The North Carolina Institute of Medicine said more than half of the children under the age of five in our state live in poor, or near-poor homes.

Lenoir County Health Department director Joey Huff said the effects are felt locally.

“Poverty does have quite an effect on children, unfortunately, eastern North Carolina and Lenoir County do have high rates of poverty,” said Huff. “It affects their lives every day from not having enough food to eat — not having adequate safe shelter to protect them from the cold weather.”

Other scores include a D for birth outcomes, largely due to fewer women getting prenatal care.