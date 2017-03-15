N.C. receives A for health, F for economic security in child health report

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is getting mixed scores on the state’s latest Child Health Report Card.

The state gets an A for health insurance after reaching a record-high 96 percent coverage rate, but it scored an F in economic security.

The North Carolina Institute of Medicine said more than half of the children under the age of five in our state live in poor, or near-poor homes.

Lenoir County Health Department director Joey Huff said the effects are felt locally.

“Poverty does have quite an effect on children, unfortunately, eastern North Carolina and Lenoir County do have high rates of poverty,” said Huff. “It affects their lives every day from not having enough food to eat — not having adequate safe shelter to protect them from the cold weather.”

Other scores include a D for birth outcomes, largely due to fewer women getting prenatal care.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s