Greenville congregation working to dress Pitt Co. students for prom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville congregation is working to collect donations so that Pitt County students are able to attend their prom without worry. Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is working with the Pitt County School System to provide prom dresses for those in need. With prom season quickly approaching, they’re not turning to the Eastern North Carolina community for help.

Each Wednesday in March, dresses will be collected from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Organizers say people may also drop off dresses during normal business hours for the church’s office. Michelle Joyner says the church hopes to collect at least 100 dresses for the students by the pick up day scheduled for April 1.

“If you have the formal wear in your closet that you have not worn and cannot wear anymore, we ask that you donate it to Sycamore Hill so that we can help by being a blessing to our juniors and seniors for the prom that is coming up in April,” says Joyner.

Pitt County Schools is working with Sycamore Baptist to identify students in need. After those students are supplied gowns, the rest will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

