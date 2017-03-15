First Alert Forecast: Clearing, but still bitterly cold

SUMMARY: Coastal storm departs, but chilly (and breezy) conditions persist for a few days. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the 20’s & 30s and a northwest wind at 15-25 mph (higher gusts near the coast). The wind chill (real feel) this morning is in teens and lower 20s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine and chilly weather expected, with highs in the 40’s Wednesday and Thursday. Winds are blustery, out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Wind chills this afternoon will be in the 20s. Overnight lows in the 20’s. Be sure to protect your plants.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills will again be in the teens.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 26 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast