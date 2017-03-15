First Alert Forecast: Clearing, but still bitterly cold

SUMMARY: Coastal storm departs, but chilly (and breezy) conditions persist for a few days. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the 20’s & 30s and a northwest wind at 15-25 mph (higher gusts near the coast). The wind chill (real feel) this morning is in teens and lower 20s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine and chilly weather expected, with highs in the 40’s Wednesday and Thursday. Winds are blustery, out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Wind chills this afternoon will be in the 20s. Overnight lows in the 20’s. Be sure to protect your plants.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills will again be in the teens.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
26° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
27° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
27° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
26° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
25° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
26° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
