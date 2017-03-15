Carteret County reports first Zika case

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Carteret County resident tested positive for Zika in October according to Donna Faiella, Carteret County Health Department communicable diseases nurse, who made the announcement Monday.

It is the first reported case in Carteret County.

Faiella said the person, who was not identified, picked it up while visiting the Caribbean, and the disease was not spread locally.

The Carteret County Health Department has tested 17 people for Zika since January 2017. Those tests were due to travel out of the country or pregnancy.

The Carteret County Health Department will do free tests if a person has traveled to a Zika zone within the past 12 weeks and is pregnant or has symptoms.

Zika is not in the county locally.