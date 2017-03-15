Carteret County reports first Zika case

WNCT Staff Published:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Carteret County resident tested positive for Zika in October according to Donna Faiella, Carteret County Health Department communicable diseases nurse, who made the announcement Monday.

It is the first reported case in Carteret County.

Faiella said the person, who was not identified, picked it up while visiting the Caribbean, and the disease was not spread locally.

The Carteret County Health Department has tested 17 people for Zika since January 2017. Those tests were due to travel out of the country or pregnancy.

The Carteret County Health Department will do free tests if a person has traveled to a Zika zone within the past 12 weeks and is pregnant or has symptoms.

Zika is not in the county locally.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s