2 arrested with $347,000 worth of heroin in Nash County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Tarboro man and a Scotland Neck man deputies said were trafficking heroin were arrested and found in possession of 3,460 grams of heroin worth $347,000, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Herbert Cherry, 59 of Tarboro, and Tony Reams, 53 of Scotland Neck, were both charged with two counts of trafficking heroin.

The Tar River Regional Drug Task Force began investigating heroin trafficking in Nash County in March 2016. Deputies said the investigation showed the heroin originating from Scotland Neck and being distributed in Halifax, Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Cherry and Reams were arrested at a traffic stop in the early morning hours Monday, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were found in possession of 694 bricks of heroin consisting of 34,700 bindles.

Cherry and Reams were each given a $30,000 secured bond and received a first court appearance Wednesday at the Halifax County Courthouse.

In a release, Sheriff Stone said:

“It’s a good day when you look at the amount of drugs seized and the traffickers arrested before their poison can be distributed in our communities. I want to commend the agencies involved in our Taskforce and federal partners for working together so diligently!”