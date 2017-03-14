Workshop aims to help educators teach the Holocaust

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) – Teachers from across the state took the time to better their skills in teaching the Holocaust.

The North Carolina Council on the Holocaust held a workshop at the Woodman Community Center in Kinston on Tuesday.

The event hosted over 90 teachers representing nearly 20 counties in North Carolina.

The workshop gives teachers a chance to hear from experienced educators, community leaders and even a Holocaust survivor.

Karen Klaich is a member of the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust and helps coordinate workshops.

“The Holocaust is one of the most well-documented watershed events in the history of the world,” said Klaich “It’s something that is emotional, it’s hard to grapple with and there are good ways and bad ways of doing that.”

Lenoir High School teacher Lee Holder said these programs offer more than just training.

“The amount of resources we get for our classrooms that can be immediately used for our students is beyond description,” said Holder.

This comes as people are becoming more aware of anti-Semitic actions happening across the country.

Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman of Congregation Bayt Shalom spoke at the workshop and said the rise of anti-Semitic threats across the country highlight the importance of the event.

“The anti-Semitism that is going on now is something that happens all the time,” said Rabbi Karz-Wagman. “Unfortunately is has to be dealt with and that’s why in the long term this is so important because it teaches students how to deal not just with anti-Semitism but how to deal with every form of prejudice.”

Karz-Wagman said equipping teachers with more information on the topic can empower them and their students.

“Each teacher will teach thousands of students during their career so each time a teacher can learn about how to present this material they can be that much more impactful for that important of a subject,” he said.

All of those 9OYS spoke to at the workshop Tuesday said the workshop puts the focus back on the power children have to be the change for the future.