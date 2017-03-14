Toxic Tapwater: Camp Lejeune Marines now able to file claims for compensation

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Camp Lejeune Marines affected by toxic tapwater at the base over several decades can finally begin filing claims for compensation.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said recently it would pay out $2.2 billion over the next five years to those sickened by the water. To qualify, affected Marines had to serve at the base for 30 consecutive days from August 1, 1953 – December 31, 1987.

The VA will offer compensation for the following:

(1) Kidney cancer.

(2) Liver cancer.

(3) Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

(4) Adult leukemia.

(5) Multiple myeloma.

(6) Parkinson’s disease.

(7) Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes.

(8) Bladder cancer.

The water supply for cooking, cleaning, and other household uses was contaminated with chemicals from a dry cleaner for decades and has been linked to a number of reported illnesses since.

