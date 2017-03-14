‘Sanctuary’ policy punishments narrowly clear House panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican measure in part designed to penalize any North Carolina local governments with “sanctuary” policies toward immigration by withholding their tax dollars has narrowly cleared a House committee.

The judiciary panel voted 6-5 on Tuesday for the bill even after changes were made to prevent the loss of funds for cities and counties during a grace period.

Bill sponsor Rep. Harry Warren of Salisbury opposed the 60-day window but still urged passage of the bill as a deterrent to ensure compliance with federal and state immigration laws.

The measure passed despite criticisms by Democratic lawmakers and others that a provision making it more difficult for suspects unlawfully in the country to get out of jail while awaiting trial could face constitutional challenges. The bill now heads to another committee.

