Onslow County Animal Services having a shower

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Animal Services is having a shower.

Tuesday through Saturday, the organization is hosting a Puppy & Kitten Shower!

OCAS said it needs help preparing for puppy and kitten season since Spring is nearly here. And you can help the organization care for its tiniest residents by dropping off donations from its kitten & puppy wish list:

  • KMR Kitten Formula
  • Nurser Bottles
  • Canned Kitten Food
  • Purina Kitten Chow
  • Cat Toys
  • Grain-Free Puppy Food
  • Canned Puppy Food
  • Puppy Pads
  • Nylabone & Kong Puppy Teething Toys
  • Puppy & Kitten Collars
  • Canned Pure Pumpkin
  • L-Lysine
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Bleach
  • Puppy Shampoo
  • Dawn Dish Detergent

 

