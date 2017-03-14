Onslow County Animal Services having a shower

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Animal Services is having a shower.

Tuesday through Saturday, the organization is hosting a Puppy & Kitten Shower!

OCAS said it needs help preparing for puppy and kitten season since Spring is nearly here. And you can help the organization care for its tiniest residents by dropping off donations from its kitten & puppy wish list:

KMR Kitten Formula

Nurser Bottles

Canned Kitten Food

Purina Kitten Chow

Cat Toys

Grain-Free Puppy Food

Canned Puppy Food

Puppy Pads

Nylabone & Kong Puppy Teething Toys

Puppy & Kitten Collars

Canned Pure Pumpkin

L-Lysine

Laundry Detergent

Bleach

Puppy Shampoo

Dawn Dish Detergent