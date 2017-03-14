N.C. National Guard, Moldovan Army join in ’22 Push-Up Challenge’

RALEIGH, N.C. – To raise awareness for suicide, post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries within the military and our veteran population, the North Carolina National Guard and the Moldovan Army joined in a “22 Push-Up Challenge.”

Moldova, a state partnership program country with the NC Guard, challenged the Guard via Facebook.

The NC Guard accepted the challenge, with each organization producing a video.

Despite being separated by 5,100 miles, the NC Guard and Moldovan Army regularly work and train together.

Since 1996, the Guard and Moldova has sent soldiers to each other’s countries to train, learn best practices and strengthen ties between their services.