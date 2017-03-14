N.C. ABC Commission offers underage drinking prevention training in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. ABC Commission hosted two free courses in Winterville Tuesday to train servers and sellers how to prevent underage drinking.

It’s the first time these courses were offered.

During the seminar, ABC permit holders learned about eliminating the sale of alcohol to underage and intoxicated people.

They also learned about acceptable IDs, fake IDs, server discretion, criminal consequences and more.

The course was offered at the Pitt Community College Law Enforcement Training Center.