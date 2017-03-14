Greenville Police Dept. focuses on community problem of gang activity in the city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police continue to reach out to the community to improve relations with residents. A meeting held Tuesday evening focusing on how to detect gang activity in the city.

“Gangs are everywhere,” says Sgt. Donald Manley with the Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit. “You’ll find gangs across all neighborhoods, in every socio-economic class.”

GPD plans to continue to tackle tough issues like gangs. Officers say there are steps in place to handle developing problems.

“We go out and speak to the younger kids to show them the warning signs and the dangers of being in gangs and intervention,” says Manley. “We would come in if a gang member wants help and we would try to offer help any way we can. Then there is suppression for those who didn’t really get the message.”

The event Tuesday serving as a forum for education. Attendees say they left the meeting with more knowledge and a better understanding of what’s actually going on in their neighborhoods.

“I have come away sad,” says Greenville Resident Harvey Wooten. “I have come away in disbelief that we have this here in our community.”

The main point; everyone should be concerned about the situation.

“Gangs are not only a police problem, they are a community problem,” says Manley. “We all need to come together and work together to combat gangs and eradicate them from out community.

Community members say they are most concerned for those who don’t know better.

“All these young children, who may perhaps be innocent, who may be influenced by these gang members and end up in a life that is bad,” says Wooten. “That has no good end for them.”

The Greenville Police Department is able to give presentations on gangs if requested to further educate the community.