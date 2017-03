GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Community Relations Committee is holding a meeting at J.H. Rose High School Tuesday night to discuss gangs in Greenville.

Sgt. Manley, supervisor of Greenville police’s gang unit, will discuss warning signs of gang membership, how to recognize gang membership, what gangs do and other similar issues.

The program is intended for parents and adults due to the subject matter.