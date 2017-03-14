First Alert Weather Day: System brings heavy rain, gusty winds

SUMMARY: A coastal storm is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to much of eastern North Carolina. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect through today. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly cloudy with heavy rain and occasionally gusty winds (highest at the coast, where gusts may exceed 35 mph). Sustained winds are between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures are in the 30s & 40s inland and 50s & 60s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain will become spotty this afternoon, and a few flakes of snow are possible in some northern counties. Storm system exits our area by this evening. Highs in the 50’s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy, winds are still breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and temperatures are much colder, in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy, with highs in the 40’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 41 ° F precip: 50% 40 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 40% 40 ° F precip: 60% 40 ° F precip: 60% 42 ° F precip: 50% 45 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast