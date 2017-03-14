First Alert Weather Day: System brings heavy rain, gusty winds

SUMMARY: A coastal storm is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to much of eastern North Carolina. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect through today. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly cloudy with heavy rain and occasionally gusty winds (highest at the coast, where gusts may exceed 35 mph). Sustained winds are between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures are in the 30s & 40s inland and 50s & 60s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain will become spotty this afternoon, and a few flakes of snow are possible in some northern counties. Storm system exits our area by this evening. Highs in the 50’s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy, winds are still breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and temperatures are much colder, in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy, with highs in the 40’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
41° F
precip:
50%
7am
Tue
40° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
40° F
precip:
40%
9am
Tue
40° F
precip:
60%
10am
Tue
40° F
precip:
60%
11am
Tue
42° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
27° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
