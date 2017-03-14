Cancer donation bill to be discussed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Taxpayers may see a new addition to their tax return form in the near future. It’s not additional taxes, but a voluntary donation.

It’s called House Bill 164 and voting on it takes place Tuesday morning.

If passed, you could see a new checkbox that you can voluntarily donate part or all of your tax return to breast and cervical cancer early detection and prevention.

“We are forwarding folks an opportunity, especially if they have been afflicted or had a family member afflicted, to join in the fight against two very treatable diseases if treated early,” said local bill co-sponsor, Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy.

According to the American Cancer Society Action Network, over 8,500 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 400 with cervical cancer this year in the state of North Carolina. Out of those, it is estimated that 1,300 of those women will lose their battle to those cancers. 18 other states have a similar program already in place.

